Infant On Meth Died In 'Deplorable Conditions' Mom's BF Arrested In SC, PA State Police Say

Seven months after a 7-week-old baby girl’s death, her mom's boyfriend Robert Eugene McCachren has been arrested in South Carolina, Pennsylvania state police have told Daily Voice on Wednesday, July 13.

The infant went into cardiac arrest in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township in York on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to a release by PSP.

State police recieved a call at York Station, about a two-month-old baby girl who was not breathing, but when officers arrived to the pop-up trailer she was dead, according to an updated release by police.

The mom, Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, of East Berlin, and her boyfriend, Robert Eugene McCachren, 28, of Dover, had been staying in "deplorable conditions and drug paraphernalia" were found in the trailer with limited heat provided by a propane tank, Trooper Kochka says based on the information from PSP York’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

An autopsy determined the infant's cause of death was Hypothermia and Methamphetamine Toxicity, according to the release.

Decker and McCachren were charged in connection with this death on Wednesday, May 11.

Decker was arrested on felony charges of Murder of the Third Degree, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering Welfare of Children May 12, according to the police and court documents.

PSP Trooper Kevin Kochka tells Daily Voice that more information about McCachren's apprehension will be released on Friday, July 15.

