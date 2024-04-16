School Van Involved In Fatal US Rt 30 Crash: York Officials (Developing)

The first crash is believed to be fatal, as a coroner was called to the scene, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services's Ted Czech who sent Daily Voice the following statement:

"It’s a multi-vehicle crash with at least eight injuries [...] A school van, not sure which school district, was also involved, although neither the driver nor any of the students on board were injured. The coroner has been called to the scene."

The call to that crash at US 30 West at Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township came in at 8:25 a.m. on April 16, as detailed by YCDES.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has also sent us the following statement:

"We have been called to the Rt 30 crash - not confirming number of fatalities yet.

We typically don’t release details for hours as we always wait to notify family first."

The crash involved entrapment and the highway was closed from Loucks Road to Exit: PA 74 to Carlisle Avenue as of 9:38 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The second multiple vehicle crash happened on US Rt 30 East, closing the highway between Exit US 30 East to I-8 Lancaster and Apple Way as of 10:08 a.m, as detailed by PennDOT.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information about these crashes. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.