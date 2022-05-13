Contact Us
Infant Dies On Meth In 'Deplorable Conditions' Mom's BF Wanted By PA State Police

Jillian Pikora
Robert Eugene McCachren and the location were the infant was found dead in a pop-up trailer.
Robert Eugene McCachren and the location were the infant was found dead in a pop-up trailer. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 7-week-old baby girl’s death investigation has resulted in her mom's arrest and a warrant for her mom's boyfriend, Pennsylvania state police say.

The infant went into cardiac arrest in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township in York on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to a release by PSP.

State police recieved a call at York Station, about a two-month-old baby girl who was not breathing, but when officers arrived to the pop-up trailer she was dead, according to an updated release by police.

The mom, Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, of East Berlin, and her boyfriend, Robert Eugene McCachren, 28, of Dover, had been staying in "deplorable conditions and drug paraphernalia" were found in the trailer with limited heat provided by a propane tank, Trooper Kochka says based on the information from PSP York’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

An autopsy determined the infant's cause of death was Hypothermia and Methamphetamine Toxicity, according to the release.

Decker and McCachren were charged in connection with this death on Wednesday, May 11.

Decker was arrested on felony charges of Murder of the Third Degree, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering Welfare of Children May 12, according to the police and court documents.

Robert McCachren was unable to be located and is wanted on a warrant for a felony charge of Endangering Welfare of Children, police say.

Anyone with information regarding McCachren’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York, 717-428-1011.

