7 Week Old Infant's Death Under Investigation By Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township in York.
The 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 7-week-old baby girl’s death is under investigation by Pennsylvania state police.

The infant went into cardiac arrest in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township in York on Thursday, according to a release by PSP.

Emergency responders pronounced her dead upon arrival, according to the release.

The York County Coroner’s Office and state police continue to investigating the baby’s cause and manner of death as of Friday afternoon.

Daily Voice reached out to officials and no additional information was available as of Friday afternoon.

