Three Facts About York PA You Probably Didn't Know

Founded in 1741, York, PA, is one of the oldest cities in the United States.

It has a long and storied history, and there are many fascinating facts that you may not have known.

From its Revolutionary War beginnings to its role in the Civil War and beyond, York has seen it all. In this post, we’ll look at three lesser-known facts about York.

1. York was the first capital of the United States

York is rich in history and has the distinction of being the first capital of the United States. On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress of the newly formed United States held its first session in York. It was at this session that Congress adopted the Articles of Confederation, which established a new government and declared the colonies to be “free and independent states.” While only lasting nine days, this session had a profound impact on the future of the United States. After that time, the Continental Congress moved to Philadelphia and then Washington, D.C., but York will always have the honor of being the first capital of the United States.

2. York was the site of the Battle of Gettysburg

One of the most important events in U.S. history took place in York: the Battle of Gettysburg. On July 1st 1863, Union and Confederate forces clashed in a battle that would be remembered as one of the bloodiest in the Civil War. It was also the turning point in the war, as the Union forces emerged victorious, ultimately leading to the Confederate surrender at Appomattox Courthouse.

Today, York is home to the Gettysburg National Military Park, which allows visitors to explore the battlefield and see first hand the remains of this pivotal battle. The park includes monuments, memorials, and buildings that remind us of those who fought and died here. There are also a number of educational programs for children, ensuring that future generations can learn about this important piece of American history.

3. York was home to one of the first known Christmas trees

York is famously known for having one of the first documented Christmas trees in the United States. On Dec. 24, 1851, Reverend Henry Schmucker gathered his congregation in the East Market Street Church and unveiled a 16-foot tall tree. The tree was decorated with garlands, paper flowers, and candles. The event made quite an impression on the attendees, who felt inspired by the pastor’s sermon about the symbolism of the tree and the holiday season.

This festive tradition has been preserved ever since, making York, Pennsylvania the home of America’s first Christmas Tree. In nearby Lancaster, Matthias Zahm documented one other of the area's first known Christmas trees in his 1821 diary entry that says “Sally & our Thos. & Wm. Hensel was out for Christmas trees, on the hill at Kendrick’s saw mill," Uncharted Lancaster reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.