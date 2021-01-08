36 More Defiant Pennsylvania Restaurants Closed

Pennsylvania officials announced three dozen more restaurants that have closed following defiance of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The Department of Agriculture earlier this week said the 36 restaurants violated an indoor dining ban -- which was lifted Jan. 4 -- following unannounced inspections from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.
Gov. Wolf's temporary COVID-19 mitigation order mandated the closure of indoor dining, gyms and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum capacity of 10 people.
The following establishments were ordered temporarily closed according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture:
- Rene's Family Restaurant, East Berlin, Adams County
- Crave Cafe, Sinking Spring, Berks County
- Penn Grille, West Lawn, Berks County
- Spring House Restaurant, Roaring Spring, Blair County
- American Sandwich Company, Wyalusing, Bradford County
- Mel's Place, Cabot, Butler County
- Jim's Italian Cuisine, Bellafonte, Centre County
- Spanky's Courthouse Cafe, Clearfield, Clearfield County
- Brother's Diner, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County
- Walnut Bottom Diner, Carlisle, Cumberland County
- Kuppy's Diner, Middletown, Dauphin County
- Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County
- Bright's Drive Inn, Ephrata, Lancaster County
- Fox Meadow's Creamery, Ephrata, Lancaster County
- Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, Ephrata, Lancaster County
- The Pancake Farm, Ephrata, Lancaster County
- Tomato Pie Cafe, Lititz, Lancaster County
- Udder Choice, Ephrata, Lancaster County
- Taste of Sicily, Palmyra, Lebanon County
- Donahues Frogtowne Grille, Sybertsville, Luzerne County
- Mccullough's Kitchen Table, Sandy Lake, Mercer County
- Original Italian Pizza, Mifflintown, Mifflin County
- JT's Grill & Cue, Auburn, Schuylkill County
- Leiby's Ice Cream House and Restaurant, Tamaqua, Schuylkill County
- West Penn Diner, Tamaqua, Schuylkill County
- Sandi's Country Barr & Grill, Boswell, Somerset County
- Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, Burgettstown, Washington County
- Brandi's on Main, Irwin, Westmoreland County
- Sharky's Cafe, Latrobe, Westmoreland County
- Bluebird II, Factoryville, Wyoming County
- Astoria Diner, York, York County
- John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville, York County
- Paddock Restaurant, York, York County
- Round the Clock Diner, York, York County
- Round the Clock East, York, York County
- Shiloh Family Restaurant, York, York County
Since the order was lifted, establishments that self-certify may operate at 50 percent indoor capacity.
Additionally, restaurants must continue to follow rules including no bar seating and the required sale of food with alcoholic beverage purchases until 11p.m.
This order follows last week's announcement of 55 Pennsylvania restaurants that were also in violation of COVID-19 orders, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stated.
The Department of Agriculture conducted 373 inspections in the one-week period. Ninety-six of those inspections were prompted by complaints filed about COVID-19 mitigation orders not being followed, the DOA said.
