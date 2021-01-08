36 More Defiant Pennsylvania Restaurants Closed

Pennsylvania officials announced three dozen more restaurants that have closed following defiance of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Department of Agriculture earlier this week said the 36 restaurants violated an indoor dining ban -- which was lifted Jan. 4 -- following unannounced inspections from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.

Gov. Wolf's temporary COVID-19 mitigation order mandated the closure of indoor dining, gyms and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum capacity of 10 people.

The following establishments were ordered temporarily closed according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture:

Rene's Family Restaurant, East Berlin, Adams County

Crave Cafe, Sinking Spring, Berks County

Penn Grille, West Lawn, Berks County

Spring House Restaurant, Roaring Spring, Blair County

American Sandwich Company, Wyalusing, Bradford County

Mel's Place, Cabot, Butler County

Jim's Italian Cuisine, Bellafonte, Centre County

Spanky's Courthouse Cafe, Clearfield, Clearfield County

Brother's Diner, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Walnut Bottom Diner, Carlisle, Cumberland County

Kuppy's Diner, Middletown, Dauphin County

Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County

Bright's Drive Inn, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Fox Meadow's Creamery, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, Ephrata, Lancaster County

The Pancake Farm, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Tomato Pie Cafe, Lititz, Lancaster County

Udder Choice, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Taste of Sicily, Palmyra, Lebanon County

Donahues Frogtowne Grille, Sybertsville, Luzerne County

Mccullough's Kitchen Table, Sandy Lake, Mercer County

Original Italian Pizza, Mifflintown, Mifflin County

JT's Grill & Cue, Auburn, Schuylkill County

Leiby's Ice Cream House and Restaurant, Tamaqua, Schuylkill County

West Penn Diner, Tamaqua, Schuylkill County

Sandi's Country Barr & Grill, Boswell, Somerset County

Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, Burgettstown, Washington County

Brandi's on Main, Irwin, Westmoreland County

Sharky's Cafe, Latrobe, Westmoreland County

Bluebird II, Factoryville, Wyoming County

Astoria Diner, York, York County

John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville, York County

Paddock Restaurant, York, York County

Round the Clock Diner, York, York County

Round the Clock East, York, York County

Shiloh Family Restaurant, York, York County

Since the order was lifted, establishments that self-certify may operate at 50 percent indoor capacity.

Additionally, restaurants must continue to follow rules including no bar seating and the required sale of food with alcoholic beverage purchases until 11p.m.

This order follows last week's announcement of 55 Pennsylvania restaurants that were also in violation of COVID-19 orders, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stated.

The Department of Agriculture conducted 373 inspections in the one-week period. Ninety-six of those inspections were prompted by complaints filed about COVID-19 mitigation orders not being followed, the DOA said.

