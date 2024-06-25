Milan Jones, a 20-year-old Temple University nursing student, was found dead in a Willington Street apartment early on Saturday, June 22, city police have said. Investigators believe she died from blunt force trauma and called her killing "domestic in nature."

Tymir Lackey, a 21-year-old and fellow Temple student, has since been charged with her murder.

On GoFundMe, Jones' sister-in-law Linsay Ramos said the 20-year-old was "taken from us too soon and in such a senseless fashion."

"I have been in her life since she was 2 years old," Ramos wrote. "I had the greatest honor of being like a real sister to her and watching her grow up."

Donors have given more than $11,000 to the fundraiser since it launched on Monday, June 24. Ramos says the money will go toward funeral arrangements, and that anything remaining will help establish a scholarship for Temple nursing students.

In a statement, Temple administrators said Jones "enjoyed helping and caring for others, and her decision to pursue a career in nursing reflects just that."

"There is no doubt that she had a very bright future ahead of her, which makes delivering this news especially difficult," they wrote.

Lackey has been suspended from the university, administrators added.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

