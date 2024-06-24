PA Lotto Player Becomes Millionaire At Newsstand

The lucky winner earned a prize playing the $160 Million Cash Blowout scratch-off, said lotto officials on Monday, June 24.

Saloni Newsstand at 310 Oregon Avenue will receive a $10,000 check for selling the winning ticket, state gaming representatives said.

Scratch-off winners have up to one year from the game's end-sale date to claim their prize. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to file a claim.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.