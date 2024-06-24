Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 83°

PA Lotto Player Becomes Millionaire At Newsstand

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in South Philadelphia paid $30 for $3 million.

Saloni Newsstand, 310 Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
The lucky winner earned a prize playing the $160 Million Cash Blowout scratch-off, said lotto officials on Monday, June 24. 

Saloni Newsstand at 310 Oregon Avenue will receive a $10,000 check for selling the winning ticket, state gaming representatives said. 

Scratch-off winners have up to one year from the game's end-sale date to claim their prize. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to file a claim. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

