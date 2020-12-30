55 More Defiant Pennsylvania Restaurants Ordered Closed -- Some Possibly For Good

Pennsylvania officials ordered an additional 33 restaurants temporarily closed, and have sought an injunction against 22 establishments in repeated violation of COVID-19 orders.

The Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety announced earlier this month announced it would be performing unannounced inspections in an effort to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's temporary COVID-19 mitigation order.

Wolf's order mandates the closure indoor dining, gyms and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum capacity of 10 people, until Jan. 4.

A Crawford County restaurant was initially ordered closed, but after informing state officials that indoor dining was ceased, the establishment was allowed to reopen.

The following establishments were ordered temporarily closed between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture:

Yak Diner, Apollo, Armstrong County

Mandy Jo's Country Corral, Everett, Bedford County

Marteen's Family Restaurant, Everett, Bedford County

Bella Italia Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County

The White Horse, Berwick, Columbia County

Aunt Bees Restaurant, Cochranton, Crawford County (reopened)

CC's Kitchen, Cochranton, Crawford County

Denny's Lennies, Halifax, Dauphin County

Villa Schiano, Elizabethville, Dauphin County

Thee Seldom Inn, Tionesta, Dauphin County

Big Dog Craft Brewing, Lancaster, Lancaster County

Brickerville House, Brickerville, Lancaster County

C.R. Lapp's Family Restaurant, Quarryville, Lancaster County

Country Table, Mount Joy, Lancaster County

Hometown Kitchen, Quarryville, Lancaster County

Knight & Day Diner, Lititz, Lancaster County

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, Manheim, Lancaster County

New Holland Coffee Co., New Holland, Lancaster County

Park City Diner, Lancaster, Lancaster County

Quarryville Family Restaurant, Quarryville, Lancaster County

Yogurt Works, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Miller's Restaurant, Jonestown, Lebanon County

Royal D Chocolate, Palmyra, Lebanon County

Commix Hotel, Emmaus, Lebanon County

Waltz Creamery and Farm House Café, Salladasburg, Lycoming

Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant, Swiftwater, Monroe County

Muller's Family Restaurant, East Stroudsburg, Monroe County

Middleburg Auction Salebarn Restaurant, Middleburg, Snyder County

Harrington's, Mcdonald, Washington County

Ye Olde Kopper Kettle, Washington, Washington County

Paupack Diner, Hawley, Wayne County

Tin Lizzy's, Youngstown, Westmoreland County

Last week, the DOA ordered 40 restaurants closed after finding they were open for indoor dining.

After finding 22 of them continued indoor dining and refused to close, the DOA petitioned the Commonwealth Court through the Attorney General’s office seeking an injunction against them on Dec. 23.

The petition also seeks compensatory damages for costs of enforcing the temporary order, punitive damages for willful and wanton violation of the order, and other damages the court deems appropriate.

The establishments that the DOA is seeking injunction against are:

Olde Hickory Grill is a restaurant located at 709 Olde Hickory Road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

County Fare Restaurant is located at 498 East Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown, Pennsylvania.

SNMA Reitz is doing business as “230 Cafe” at 398 Second Street in Highspire

Juke Box Café is a restaurant located at 535 South Reading Avenue in Boyerstown

Letterman’s Diner is located at 242 West Main Street in Kutztown

Mad Dogs Kutztown is a restaurant located at 100 Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown

Quality Shoppe is a restaurant located at 45 Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown

Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner is located at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley

Frank’s Pizza is a restaurant located at 2550 Perkiomen Avenue in Reading

Respondent Deluxe Restaurant is located at 2295 Lancaster Avenue in Shillington

Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie is a restaurant located at 14 North Poplar Street in Macungie

Thompsontown Corner Deli is located at 217 East Main Street in Thompsontown

Respondent County Line Café is located at 3806 Perry Highway in Hadley

Gianna’s Traditional Pizza is located at 1187 Perry Highway in Meadville

Mike’s Place is a restaurant located at 8301 Clear Ridge Road in Clearville

The Greenville Junction is a restaurant located at 36 Hadley Road in Greenville

Sharky’s Café is located in Sharky’s Plaza at 3960 State Route 30 in Latrobe

Fat Boys Summit Diner is located at 791 North Center Avenue in Somerset

Dutch Oven is a restaurant located at 110 Liberty Street in Jamestown

Westy Bar & Grill is located at 279 West State Street in Hamburg

Hot Dog House is located at 745 Willowbank Street in Bellefonte

Rt. 220 Diner is located at 4292 Business US 220 in Bedford

Between Dec. 21 and 27, the DOA performed 381 inspections, 54 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 50 were COVID-19 specific complaints.

The department received 42 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, and 20 of those COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

An aggressive response to COVID-19 has proven to be an "essential and effective" measure in slowing the spread of the virus, the DOA said in its petition.

"When individuals choose to ignore those safeguards -- by conducting business with no social distancing in place and holding indoor, in-person dining contrary to those orders -- they put the lives of Pennsylvanians at risk and threaten to reverse the significant progress that has been made to resolve this crisis," the petition says.

"This dangerous conduct must be stopped."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.