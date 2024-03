It happened on the 200 block of North Broad Street around 9 p.m., police said in a release. A BMW-550 was heading north and tried to pass another car on the left but lost control and struck a gas pump at the 291 N. Broad St. Sunoco, officials said.

The car was severely damaged but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The Fairmount Fire Company assisted at the scene, police added.

