These 40 Pennsylvania Restaurants Were Ordered Closed Over COVID-19 Violations, DOA Says

Pennsylvania officials warned last week establishments defying COVID-19 orders could be shut down.
For 40 of them, that's exactly what happened, the Department of Agriculture said, noting an additional 180 were warned, officials said.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a temporary COVID-19 mitigation order closing indoor dining, gyms and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum capacity of 10 people. That will remain in effect until Jan. 4.
Although state officials said most establishments in the commonwealth were following the orders, several others were not. And they weren't about to get away with it.
Below are the 40 restaurants that were ordered shut, according to the DOA.
- Route 202 Diner, Bedford, Bedford County
- Mike's Place, Clearville, Bedford County
- Deluxe Restaurant, Lancaster Pike, Shillington, Berks County
- Westy Bar & Grill, Hamburg, Berks County
- Frank's Pizza, Reading, Berks County
- Juke Box Café, Boyerstown, Berks County
- Seasons Café,Reading, Berks County
- Mad Dogs Kutztown, Kutztown, Berks County
- Quality Shoppe, Kutztown, Berks County
- Cloud 9 Café, Reading, Berks County
- Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, Berks County
- Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner, Oley, Berks County
- Nicoletta's Italian Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County
- Hot Dog House, Bellefonte, Centre County
- Fun Central, Clearfield, Clearfield County
- RC's Bar & Grill, Benton, Columbia County
- Gianna's Traditional Pizza, Meadville, Crawford County
- Dutch Oven, Jamestown, Crawford County
- Dad's garage Grill & Burger, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County
- 230 Café, Highspire, Dauphin County
- Tony's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Highspire, Dauphin County
- Country Fare Restaurant, Myserstown, Lebanon County
- Keystone Family Restaurant, Waynesboro, Franklin County
- Mountain Shadows Rest, Blue Ride Summit, Franklin County
- Crouse's Restaurant, Shelocta, Indiana County
- Dob Bros Country Kitchen, Spring Church, Indiana County
- Crouse's Cafe, Indiana, Indiana County
- Thompsontown Corner Deli, Thompsontown, Juniata County
- Olde Hickory Grill, Lancaster, Lancaster County
- Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie, Macungie, Lehigh County
- Riley's Restaurant & Pub, Egypt-Whitehall, Lehigh County
- The Greenville Junction, Greenville, Mercer County
- County Line Café, Hadley, Mercer County
- Bing's Diner, Burnham, Mifflin County
- American Lobster, Wind Gap, Northampton County
- Fat Boys Summit Diner, Somerset, Somerset County
- The Blue Collar Tavern, Emlenton, Venango County
- Angelo's Family Restaurant, Washington, Washington County
- Sharky's Cafe, Latrobe, Westmoreland County
- Mamma's Pizza R&A, Wellsville, York County
The Department of Agricultures Bureau of Food Safety inspected 493 establishments between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. Of those inspections, 89 were complaint-driven and 84 were specific to COVID-19 complaints.
Consumers with general food safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance for COVID-19 mitigation can file a complaint online. COVID-19 mitigation restaurant enforcement actions will be released on a weekly basis.
