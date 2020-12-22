These 40 Pennsylvania Restaurants Were Ordered Closed Over COVID-19 Violations, DOA Says

Pennsylvania officials warned last week establishments defying COVID-19 orders could be shut down.

For 40 of them, that's exactly what happened, the Department of Agriculture said, noting an additional 180 were warned, officials said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a temporary COVID-19 mitigation order closing indoor dining, gyms and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum capacity of 10 people. That will remain in effect until Jan. 4.

Although state officials said most establishments in the commonwealth were following the orders, several others were not. And they weren't about to get away with it.

Below are the 40 restaurants that were ordered shut, according to the DOA.

Route 202 Diner, Bedford, Bedford County

Mike's Place, Clearville, Bedford County

Deluxe Restaurant, Lancaster Pike, Shillington, Berks County

Westy Bar & Grill, Hamburg, Berks County

Frank's Pizza, Reading, Berks County

Juke Box Café, Boyerstown, Berks County

Seasons Café,Reading, Berks County

Mad Dogs Kutztown, Kutztown, Berks County

Quality Shoppe, Kutztown, Berks County

Cloud 9 Café, Reading, Berks County

Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, Berks County

Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner, Oley, Berks County

Nicoletta's Italian Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County

Hot Dog House, Bellefonte, Centre County

Fun Central, Clearfield, Clearfield County

RC's Bar & Grill, Benton, Columbia County

Gianna's Traditional Pizza, Meadville, Crawford County

Dutch Oven, Jamestown, Crawford County

Dad's garage Grill & Burger, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

230 Café, Highspire, Dauphin County

Tony's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Highspire, Dauphin County

Country Fare Restaurant, Myserstown, Lebanon County

Keystone Family Restaurant, Waynesboro, Franklin County

Mountain Shadows Rest, Blue Ride Summit, Franklin County

Crouse's Restaurant, Shelocta, Indiana County

Dob Bros Country Kitchen, Spring Church, Indiana County

Crouse's Cafe, Indiana, Indiana County

Thompsontown Corner Deli, Thompsontown, Juniata County

Olde Hickory Grill, Lancaster, Lancaster County

Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie, Macungie, Lehigh County

Riley's Restaurant & Pub, Egypt-Whitehall, Lehigh County

The Greenville Junction, Greenville, Mercer County

County Line Café, Hadley, Mercer County

Bing's Diner, Burnham, Mifflin County

American Lobster, Wind Gap, Northampton County

Fat Boys Summit Diner, Somerset, Somerset County

The Blue Collar Tavern, Emlenton, Venango County

Angelo's Family Restaurant, Washington, Washington County

Sharky's Cafe, Latrobe, Westmoreland County

Mamma's Pizza R&A, Wellsville, York County

The Department of Agricultures Bureau of Food Safety inspected 493 establishments between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. Of those inspections, 89 were complaint-driven and 84 were specific to COVID-19 complaints.

Consumers with general food safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance for COVID-19 mitigation can file a complaint online. COVID-19 mitigation restaurant enforcement actions will be released on a weekly basis.

