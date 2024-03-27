Deonte Davis and Terrell Watkins are each wanted for conspiracy, burglary, and related counts, according to court records.

Police said Davis and Watkins helped break into a home on the 200 block of S. Maple Avenue last Feb. 21 and robbed a victim at gunpoint before taking them to Philadelphia, where they later escaped.

Two other suspects, Beheejah Alwan and Samaj Dawkins, were previously convicted in connection with the incident, police said.

Alwan pleaded guilty to burglary, robbery, and kidnapping on Feb. 28 of this year and is set to be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation, police said.

Dawkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglary, robbery, and kidnapping on March 20 and was sentenced to three to six years, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Davis' and Watkins' whereabouts is asked to call Ambler police at 215-643-6444.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.