It happened Saturday, April 13 around 3:05 p.m. at the JC Melrose Country Club in Cheltenham, where a tree fell on a golf cart, killing the person in the passenger's seat of the cart, local police said.

The tree fell on the golf cart as the victim and another person were driving the golf cart on the course while playing golf, police said. The driver of the golf cart sustained minor injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death upon completion of an autopsy.

While it wasn't immediately clear what caused the tree to fall, the National Weather Service announced a wind advisory in effect for much of the region, warning residents of gusts up to 45 mph.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation by Cheltenham Detectives. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have been a witness, please call Cheltenham Police at 215.885.1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

