Richard J. Borowiec, affectionately known simply as "Mr. Rich," died on April 7, 2024. He was two days shy of celebrating his 47th birthday, his obituary shows.

Rich had been employed as the facilities director of the St. Genevieve School and Parish in Flourtown for the last 22 years.

A testament to his popularity, more than $25,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Borowiec family as of press time.

A Philadelphia native, "Richard consistently defied the odds of what was believed possible by others around him, and he carried this rule-defying characteristic with him everywhere he went," his obituary reads.

"When you understood Rich, the connection formed defined the conventional boundaries of a friend and coworker, encompassing what it meant to be selfless, dedicated, compassionate, and humorous," his obit says, noting his love of the Jersey Shore, Clearwater, FL, Philadelphia sports, and his family.

The GoFundMe notes that if something needed to be fixed, Mr. Rich found a way.

"While serving as 'Mr. Rich' within the local community, Richard held his proudest positions as a role model, caretaker, provider, husband, and 'Dad' for his family, his wife Jennifer of 25 years, and his son, Tyler Borowiec, age 22, both of whom Richard would have done anything for," the campaign says.

"Rich's ultimate wish was to see his son, Tyler, complete his education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Funds donated will be allocated to maintaining home ownership, tuition, and stability during this time of grief."

Click here to donate and click here for Rich Borowiec's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.