Overnight Standoff With SWAT Team Ends In Arrest: Cheltenham Police

Authorities said they spotted the suspect's car behind the 8250 Limekiln Pike Wawa around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The vehicle was being sought in connection with a felony that took place outside of Cheltenham earlier in the day, police explained.

A woman in the car exited when police arrived, but a male suspect " refused to comply with orders," according to officials. Police said he made threats and brandished a handgun before a Montgomery County SWAT team was called.

By 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities were able to take the man into custody.

No one was injured and charges are pending, Cheltenham police added.

Police from Springfield, Abington, and Whitemarsh assisted at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.