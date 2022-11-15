Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Central PA Football Player's Former Girlfriend Charged Months After Deadly Crash, Suicide
Schools

Minors Charged With Making Threats To Allentown Schools: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police charged "several juveniles" in connection with the string of violent threats made against Allentown schools in recent weeks. Pictured is the Allentown School District building on South Penn Street.
Allentown police charged "several juveniles" in connection with the string of violent threats made against Allentown schools in recent weeks. Pictured is the Allentown School District building on South Penn Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a string of violent threats aimed at Allentown schools, authorities announced. 

Without specifying how many were charged and if they were students, Allentown police Captain Kyle Pammer said in a release Tuesday, Nov. 15 that "several juveniles" have been charged with making terroristic threats. 

Allentown School District has experienced an unusual number of violent threats that disrupted classes in recent weeks. 

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Dieruff High School was locked down and then dismissed after administrators received warning of an attack on the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say, as Daily Voice has reported

Police investigators later dubbed that threat "not credible."

On Monday, Nov. 14, Dieruff, Allentown High School and Trexler Middle School were each locked down after another round of threats was received on Safe2Say, LehighValleyLive.com reported

At Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, a vocational school in Lehigh County that draws from several districts including Allentown, classes were canceled on Friday, Nov. 11, then again on Monday and Tuesday due to threats transmitted on Safe2Say. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.