Minors Charged With Making Threats To Allentown Schools: Police

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a string of violent threats aimed at Allentown schools, authorities announced.

Without specifying how many were charged and if they were students, Allentown police Captain Kyle Pammer said in a release Tuesday, Nov. 15 that "several juveniles" have been charged with making terroristic threats.

Allentown School District has experienced an unusual number of violent threats that disrupted classes in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Dieruff High School was locked down and then dismissed after administrators received warning of an attack on the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say, as Daily Voice has reported.

Police investigators later dubbed that threat "not credible."

On Monday, Nov. 14, Dieruff, Allentown High School and Trexler Middle School were each locked down after another round of threats was received on Safe2Say, LehighValleyLive.com reported.

At Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, a vocational school in Lehigh County that draws from several districts including Allentown, classes were canceled on Friday, Nov. 11, then again on Monday and Tuesday due to threats transmitted on Safe2Say.

