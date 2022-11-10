Violent Threats That Cleared Allentown School Not 'Credible': Police

There is no evidence that the violent threats that forced students and staff to evacuate Dieruff High School in Allentown Thursday, Nov. 10 were "credible," say city police.

The school district and police department both received multiple warnings of a violent attack at the school this morning via the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say, officials wrote.

The building was placed on lockdown at about 10 a.m. before dismissing an hour later "out of an abundance of caution, they said.

"The tips received through the Safe2Say program were thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated," said Allentown police Asst. Chief Michael Becker.

"There is no evidence to indicate that the threats were credible, and there is no danger to the community," he added.

It is illegal to knowingly give law enforcement false information, the department said.

Anyone with knowledge of the threats is asked to call the Community Outreach Unit at 610-437-7741.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.