Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Schools

Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
The Allentown school board may soon vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford.
The Allentown school board may soon vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Allentown School District

Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ.

The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports.

An unnamed source said the board would vote to remove Stanford "as the result of a lack of confidence," WFMZ wrote. 

The school board is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., according to the school district's website.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.