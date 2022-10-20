Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report

Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ.

The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports.

An unnamed source said the board would vote to remove Stanford "as the result of a lack of confidence," WFMZ wrote.

The school board is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., according to the school district's website.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.