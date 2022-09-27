Teen Charged As Adult In Shooting Death Of William Allen High School Football Player

A teenager in Lehigh County will be charged as an adult for his role in the shooting death of a William Allen High School football player, authorities said.

Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor, in connection with the death of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park located at 630 N. 6th Street, found the boy around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, authorities said.

Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

"Video surveillance was obtained from city cameras as well as from surrounding businesses and residences and showed Patterson arriving at the park the morning of the shooting and interacting with Tracy, as well as others," the DA and Police Chief said.

The footage shows an "altercation" between the boys under a pavilion in the Northeast corner of the park, they said. Patterson then fired three shots at Tracy before fleeing the scene.

Patterson was arrested the next day on the 400 block of Tilghman Street, authorities said.

He was denied bail after an interest of justice hearing and remains held in Lehigh County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.