Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Elderly Woman Struck, Killed By Teen Driver While Crawling On Lehigh County Road

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

An elderly woman who was crawling on a road in front of her Lehigh County home was pronounced dead Friday after she was struck by a car driven by a teenager, authorities said.

Ethel M. Haas, 83, was crawling on the road in front of her Clearview Road home in North Whitehall Township when a 17-year-old boy driving a 2016 Honda Civic, struck her around 10:35 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The impact pushed Haas' body 15 to 20 feet before stopping near the fog line on the opposite side of the roadway, police said.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old driver.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.