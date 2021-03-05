Elderly Woman Struck, Killed By Teen Driver While Crawling On Lehigh County Road

An elderly woman who was crawling on a road in front of her Lehigh County home was pronounced dead Friday after she was struck by a car driven by a teenager, authorities said.

Ethel M. Haas, 83, was crawling on the road in front of her Clearview Road home in North Whitehall Township when a 17-year-old boy driving a 2016 Honda Civic, struck her around 10:35 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The impact pushed Haas' body 15 to 20 feet before stopping near the fog line on the opposite side of the roadway, police said.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old driver.

