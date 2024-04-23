Fog/Mist 48°

Cold CASE: Investigation Continues In Wilkes-Barre Girl's 1969 Disappearance

Authorities are continuing to investigate the 1969 disappearance of Joan Marie Dymond. 

Joan Marie Dymond

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PSP Tips
Mac Bullock
Dymond was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969, authorities have said

Her remains were discovered more than 40 years later on Nov. 17, 2012, by individuals digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township. 

Another decade passed before DNA from family members confirmed they were Dymond's in October 2022. 

Investigators still say they suspect "foul play."

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117 or submit a tip online

