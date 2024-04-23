Cold CASE: Investigation Continues In Wilkes-Barre Girl's 1969 Disappearance

Dymond was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969, authorities have said.

Her remains were discovered more than 40 years later on Nov. 17, 2012, by individuals digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township.

Another decade passed before DNA from family members confirmed they were Dymond's in October 2022.

Investigators still say they suspect "foul play."

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117 or submit a tip online.

