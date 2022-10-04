Human Remains Found In Luzerne County Identified As Wilkes-Barre Teen Girl Who Vanished In 1969

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the human remains found in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago as a teenage girl who went missing in 1969, they announced Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 17, 2012, by individuals digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township, state police said.

Authorities now know they belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

An examination determined the remains were those of a female, estimated to be in her mid-teens to early 20s, who died of suspicious or "foul play" circumstances, authorities said. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s.

Authorities were able to identify the young woman, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, by using DNA samples from her family members and comparing those samples to the remains found in 2012, they said.

Earlier this month, lab results confirmed a match.

"We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P.

"After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it."

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for her death.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

