According to the USGS, the quake happened at 8 p.m. one kilometer northeast of Lincoln Park (Berks County).

Residents of Catasauqua, Reading, Wernersville, and even one in Potomac, MD all reported feeling the earthquake.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, a 1.3 magnitude quake was reported at 7:50 a.m. 6 kilometers southeast of Califon, apparently an aftershock stemming from the 4.8 magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

