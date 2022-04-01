Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
North Penn School District Teacher, Lehigh Valley Native Dies After COVID-19 Battle

Nicole Acosta
Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield
Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A longtime teacher with the North Penn School District died Christmas Day after a battle with COVID-19.

Andrew G. Jenkins, 47, was fully vaccinated when he died after a "short bout" with the virus, his obituary says.

He had been working as a teacher at Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield for 15 years, according to his obit.

Born in Allentown, Jenkins graduated from William Allen High School in 1992 and "excelled in football and wrestling," his memorial says.

He later earned a bachelor's degree from Moravian University and a master's degree in education from Wilkes University, according to his obit.

His obituary remembered him for his "witty and whimsical sense of humor."

Jenkins leaves behind his fiance, siblings, and many other loved ones.

Funeral services were held privately.

Click here for the full obituary.

