Jayden David Gable was involved in a crash at the intersection of Interchange Road and Maple Avenue in Franklin Township just before 2:20 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

The Mahoning resident was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to the motor vehicle crash. The manner of death is accidental.

