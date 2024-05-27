Andrew Balik left his home around 7:15 p.m. without his cell phone or wallet. He was last seen walking north towards Mill Race Road and Krick Lane.

Balik was last seen wearing a salmon-colored shirt, blue shorts and brown tennis shoes. He is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 220 pounds. He maybe in possession of a pistol, police said.

Anyone with information of BALIK’s whereabouts or have seen BALIK is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at (610) 395 – 1438

