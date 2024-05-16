David Hittinger was pronounced dead late on Wednesday, May 15, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release. His manner of death was ruled homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 17.

"At this time, I am not releasing the location of death," said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

"This is an active and ongoing multi-agency investigation including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office."

DA Gavin Holihan has said he will address the case in a press conference at noon on Friday.

