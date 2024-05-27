Tornadoes Possible, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For All Of NJ, Parts Of PA

The NWS said tornadoes, heavy rain, and wind gusts up to 65 mph were possible through 9 p.m.

The first round of storms came early Monday morning, May 27.

As of press time, more than 600 Bedminster, NJ residents were without power, according to JCP&L. It was not immediately clear if that outage was caused by the storm, though.

The NWS says storms are expected to cease before 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Temps will dip into the mid-60s overnight, and Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 82.

