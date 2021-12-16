COVID-19: Two Omicron Cases Detected In Lehigh Valley

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in the Lehigh Valley, health officials announced.

St. Luke's University Health Network confirmed two cases on Thursday and is investigating at least 30 other suspicious cases, according to a news release.

The network says those cases likely account for a portion of recent breakthrough cases.

“This is another reason to strongly consider getting a booster shot, or to be immunized if you haven’t already,” said Jeffrey Jahre, MD, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Medical & Academic Affairs and Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Diseases.

Details on the individuals who tested positive were not provided. 

Earlier this month, health officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported the first Omicron COVID-19 variant cases.

The first case in Pennsylvania involved a man in his 30s from Northwest Philadelphia, officials said on Dec. 3. 

His travel history and vaccination status were not made public.

The first case in New Jersey was reported hours later, in a fully vaccinated Georgia woman who had recently returned from South Africa, health officials said.

The World Health Organization classified Omicron as a concern on Nov. 26, and the U.S. declared the same on Nov. 30.

The first nationwide case of Omicron was confirmed on Dec. 1 in California after a person returned to San Francisco from a trip to South Africa.

