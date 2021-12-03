COVID-19: First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey

The first case of the new COVID-19 variant has been detected in New Jersey, state officials announced Friday.

The woman, who is a fully vaccinated Georgia resident, had recently traveled to South Africa, Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said in a joint statement.

The woman has been kept in isolation since she tested positive on Nov. 28. She had moderate symptoms and is now recovering after being treated in a North Jersey emergency department, officials said.

Officials are awaiting the results of a sequencing report from The New Jersey Department of Health laboratory to confirm it was the Omicron variant.

The other states rattled with Omicron cases are California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Vaccinations and mask-wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster.”

The World Health Organization classified Omicron as a concern on Nov. 26, and the U.S. declared the same on Nov. 30.

The first nationwide case of Omicron was confirmed on Dec. 1 in California after a person returned to San Francisco from a trip to South Africa.

