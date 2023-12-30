Double Homicide: Infant, Woman Murdered In PA Home, Coroner Says

The unnamed 44-year-old woman and a 1-year-old infant were found shot to death in the 100 block of Chestnut Street, Allentown, Lehigh County, at 8:49 p.m. on Dec. 29, the coroner detailed.

The woman was pronounced dead at 9:59 PM and the baby boy was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m., according to coroner Buglio.

Buglio noted that they were found in the woman's home.

Their autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, are investigating these deaths that Buglio ruled homicides.

Buglio concluded his statement as follows:

"I do not intend on releasing any additional information until the completion of the autopsies. Both victims have been identified and their families notified. However, due to these tragic circumstances, I am not releasing their identities at this time, thus allowing the families to grieve privately. I personally, want to offer my prayers and condolences to the families, friends and everyone affected by this incident."

