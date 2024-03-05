Blank was found near the railroad tracks along Indian Creek Road a little over a day after police reported her disappearance, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office has said.

Her cause and manner of death were pending further investigation following her autopsy on Feb. 16.

"Cathy, a vibrant soul known for her kindness, love for animals, and radiant smile, tragically lost her life under harrowing circumstances," said her brother Richard Blank on GoFundMe.

"Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Cathy ventured into a snowstorm without a jacket or shoes, seeking help but found none."

In addition to her brother, she is survived by her parents and a 15-year-old daughter, Richard said.

"Our father, a pillar of strength and love, along with our mother and Cathy's daughter, are grappling with a void that can never be filled," he wrote.

"The circumstances of Cathy's passing — from the lack of intervention that could have possibly saved her to the inhumanity she faced in her final hours — have compounded our sorrow with frustration and disbelief."

Donations raised through the GoFundMe will assist with Cathy's funeral expenses and other associated end-of-life expenses, Richard said.

"Your donation, no matter the size, will bring a glimmer of light to our family in this period of darkness," he wrote.

"It will help alleviate the financial stress and allow us to focus on healing and remembering Cathy for the nice person she was."

Click here to support Catherine Blank's family on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.