Catherine E. Blank, 46, was pronounced dead on the 4700 block of Indian Creek road around 8:30 a.m., Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a release. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16.

Blank was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5300 block of Indian Creek Road, under a mile from where she was found, Alburtis police said. She was found wearing the same clothes she was last seen in, the Coroner added.

In addition to Alburtis police and the Coroner's Office, state troopers in Fogelsville are investigating, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.