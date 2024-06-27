Fair 75°

Coroner Names Motorcyclist Killed In I-78 Crash

Officials have identified the 30-year-old motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Interstate 78 on Wednesday, June 26. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Edgar J. Guadarrama Jaimes of Coopersburg was involved in a crash near Exit 58 around 11:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental. 

The other involved drivers, a 59-year-old in a tractor-trailer and a 42-year-old in a Honda Pilot, were not injured. 

I-78 was closed until about 3:30 p.m. while crews worked the scene.

State police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating.

