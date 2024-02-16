Teen Nephew Stabs Aunt In Back Of Head While She's Driving, PA State Police

The teen was in the back seat behind his 38-year-old aunt who was driving near the intersection of Susquehannock Drive and Bethesda Church Road In Martic Township, Holtwood around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, Trooper Wagner detailed in the release.

For an unknown reason, the teen had a knife, took it out, and stabbed his aunt in the back of the head on the right side, Wagner explained in the release. The stabbing caused his aunt to swerve into oncoming traffic and stop the vehicle.

At this time, a witness called 911 to report what they were seeing.

Since the car had stopped, the boy took the opportunity to flee from the vehicle — tossing the knife in the woods and running from the scene with blood on his hands, Wagner explained.

The boy was found by troopers close by the scene and was taken into custody. It is unclear what if any charges have been filed as he is a minor.

The aunt managed to drive herself to an area hospital where she was treated for a "laceration to the back right side of her head above her ear," as stated in the release.

Both the aunt and the nephew are Peach Bottom residents.

Additional information about the case was not available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.