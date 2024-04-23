Chene Karma Skowronek, 44 of the 2100 block of Kramer Mill Road in Stevens, East Cocalico Township has been under investigation by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force since he first sold methamphetamine to an undercover member in Dec. 2023, as detailed in DA's release.

Since that then, Skowronek "made multiple undercover/confidential informant purchases using pre-recorded money from the defendant through April 2024," the DA said.

He was found in "possession of a small amount of methamphetamine" and arrested during a traffic stop by the East Cocalico Township Police Department in the 1800 block of North Reading Road around 5 p.m. on April 11, 2024, as stated in the DA's release.

Following his arrest, the LCDTF and East Cocalico Township Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant at Skowronek’s home, seizing the following items, according to the release:

259 Grams of methamphetamine.

14 Grams of cocaine.

67 Clonazepam pills.

Various drug paraphernalia.

3 Handguns.

5 Rifles.

A ballistic vest.

$525.00 in U.S. currency.

Skowronek was charged with the following according to the DA and court records: three felonies for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, and clonazepam, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skowronek's had a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis where his bail was set at $50,000 at 8 a.m. on April 12, his court docket shows.

Following an April 16 bail hearing before Magisterial District Judge Bearinger, he was released on a surety bond for the full amount posted by professional bondsman Michael Paul Vance. Bearinger set a non-monetary "new condition set upon posting bail"l, as stated in the docket but the condition was not listed.

Judge Bearinger presided over the preliminary hearing on April 18. The date for the formal arrangement has not been posted at the time of publishing.

