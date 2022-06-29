Contact Us
Beloved Mom Of Three ID’d As Woman Killed In Crash Into Tractor-Trailer In Central PA: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Amy Freytiz
Amy Freytiz Photo Credit: Facebook/Amy Freytiz

A 49-year-old woman has been identified as the driver who crashed into the rear end of a tractor-trailer along Route 222 in Ephrata on Saturday, June 25, authorities say.

Amy Freytiz, of Shillington, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes when she rear-ended the tractor-trailer near mile marker 42 around 2 a.m., police say.

Freytiz’s car caught fire upon impact, and she died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

She died due to “multiple traumatic injuries with smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of death was ruled accidental,” a release by the Lancaster County Forensic Center states.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ephrata police department.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash, or who witnessed it should contact Officer O’Hanlon at 717-738-9200 x 272.

Freytiz was born in the Bronx, NY, was a graduate 1990 of Reading high school, graduated with a degree in accounting from Albright University class of 2013, and she had worked for Berks County Welfare Office for 13 years at the time of her passing, according to her obituary and social media.

She is survived by her the common-law-spouse of 25 years, Samuel Rosario, Jr.; her daughters: Alexis N. Freytiz of Philadelphia, Sierra G. Freytiz of Philadelphia, and Malia S. Rosario-Freytiz of Reading; her siblings: Cynthia Freytiz of Reading, Mao-Lin Wilson of Reading, Desiree Freytiz of Reading, Erica M. Caceres of Reading, William Freytiz, Jr. of Reading, Step-sister: Kristina Urdaz of New York, NY, Step-brother: Juan Carlos Urdaz of Reading, 5 nieces, 4 nephews, and a dog: Dachi, as stated in her obituary.

Her family will receive friends and relatives at Henninger Funeral Home, 229 N.5th Street, Reading, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 1, followed by a Funeral Liturgy Vigil, according to her obituary. The following day, the family will again see mourners at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Gethsemane Cemetery, her obituary states.

