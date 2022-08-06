Contact Us
Amish Man Dies In Road After Teenager Flees Crash: Police

Jillian Pikora
Anya Myers
Anya Myers Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township police

An 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in for a deadly hit-and-run of an Amish man on Tuesday, June, 7, police say. 

Anya Renee Myers was allegedly the driver of a car that struck Samuel S. King, 43, of Houser Road, Lancaster, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27, according to West Lampeter Township police.

King had died at the scene of the crash from "serious head injuries" after he was thrown from a scooter, which was found damaged nearby, police say.

"Members of the West Lampeter Township Police were able to locate the striking vehicle...using private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle left at the scene," the vehicle was found around 2:30 p.m. the day of the crash, as stated in police releases. 

More than a month after the crash Myers came to the station and was charged with a misdemeanor for Involuntary Manslaughter and a summary charge for Careless Driving - Unintentional Death by Detective Sgt. Heinly.

She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr., and has been held in the Lancaster Prison in lieu of $75,000 in bail, according to court documents. 

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing but her formal arraignment has been scheduled in Courtroom A at 9 a.m. on July 8, court records show. 

King was a laborer at Oregon AG and a member of the Old Order Amish Church, according to his obituary. 

He is survived by his father Jacob King, and "siblings, Esther S. wife of Henry K. Beiler of Lancaster, Ben Lee husband of Hanna Stoltzfus King of Leola, Sadie S. wife of Eli L. Stoltzfus of Manheim, Jacob K. Jr. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus King of Lancaster, Susie S. wife Amos L. Fisher, Jr. of Narvon, David S. husband of Elizabeth King of Lancaster and Ruth S. wife of Emanuel K. Lapp of Atglen," as stated in his obituary.

His funeral was held at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 29 the home of one of his siblings and he was interned at Beiler's Cemetery in Ronks, his obituary explains.

