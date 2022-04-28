Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: $20,000 Of Fentanyl Seized From Philadelphia Area Dealer: Police
News

PA Pedestrian Killed In Hit-Run: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
West Lampeter Township police vehicle
West Lampeter Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/West Lampeter Township police

A 43-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Wednesday, Apr. 27, police say.

First responders were called to a report of an unconscious man in the 1800 block of Rock ale Road around 7 a.m., according to West Lampeter Township police.

Upon arrival police found a man with "serious head injuries" and a damaged scooter nearby, but no vehicles were in the area, township police say.

The man's injuries were critical, and Samuel S. King of Houser Road, Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office.

After spending the majority of the day investigating this deadly crash, "members of the West Lampeter Township Police were able to locate the striking vehicle" at approximately 2:30 hours, police say.  

The crash remains under investigation.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.