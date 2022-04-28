PA Pedestrian Killed In Hit-Run: Police

A 43-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Wednesday, Apr. 27, police say.

First responders were called to a report of an unconscious man in the 1800 block of Rock ale Road around 7 a.m., according to West Lampeter Township police.

Upon arrival police found a man with "serious head injuries" and a damaged scooter nearby, but no vehicles were in the area, township police say.

The man's injuries were critical, and Samuel S. King of Houser Road, Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office.

After spending the majority of the day investigating this deadly crash, "members of the West Lampeter Township Police were able to locate the striking vehicle" at approximately 2:30 hours, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police.

