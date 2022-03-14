Two Men Wanted As 'Main Actors' In Central PA Mall Shooting: Police

Two more people are wanted by police on charges in connection with a shooting at central Pennsylvania mall.

Lancaster bureau of police are searching for Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas as "main actors" in the Park City shooting in Lancaster on Oct. 17, 2021, according to an updated release by the police.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, was slapped with 61 charges days after he got into a fight with another teenager, pulled out a stolen handgun and opened fire inside the mall.

Three people were injured before an armed bystander shot Sanchez a d remained with the teenager until police arrived.

Sanchez entered a not plea in Dec. to charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, court records show.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Deliz or Vargas is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.