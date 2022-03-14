Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Two ID'd In Central PA Targeted Shooting: Police
News

Two Men Wanted As 'Main Actors' In Central PA Mall Shooting: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas, and Park City Mall in Lancaster.
Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas, and Park City Mall in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of police (overlays); Google Maps (Street View)

Two more people are wanted by police on charges in connection with a shooting at central Pennsylvania mall.

Lancaster bureau of police are searching for Elijah Deliz and Sergio Vargas as "main actors" in the Park City shooting in Lancaster on Oct. 17, 2021, according to an updated release by the police.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, was slapped with 61 charges days after he got into a fight with another teenager, pulled out a stolen handgun and opened fire inside the mall.

Three people were injured before an armed bystander shot Sanchez a d remained with the teenager until police arrived.

Sanchez entered a not plea in Dec. to charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, court records show.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Deliz or Vargas is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.