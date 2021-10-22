Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Teen Boy Slapped With 61 Charges For Lancaster Park City Center Mall Shooting, DA Says

Jillian Pikora
Park City Center Mall and Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez
Park City Center Mall and Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez Photo Credit: Google Maps/Lancaster County District Attorney's Office

A 16-year-old boy is facing 61 charges in last weekend's shooting at Park City Center.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Lancaster, fired a gun stolen out of Lebanon County in Sunday's incident, the District Attorney's office said.

Sergio Vargas, 30, Elijah Deliz,18, and three other men were involved with the fight that led up to the shooting, but none were charged, authorities said.

Josiah-Alberto Sanchez was charged as an adult with the following:

  • Two counts of criminal attempted homicide.
  • Three counts of aggravated assault.
  • 52 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
  • One count of person not to possess a firearm.
  • One count of carrying a firearm without a license.
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a minor.
  • One count of receiving stolen property.

The armed bystander who intervened will not be charged, according to the DA.

"It is very fortunate that more people were not hurt,"Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday morning during a news conference.

"The armed civilian’s actions were not only justified under the law, but potentially and likely prevented others from serious injury or death."

Anyone with information on the incident at Park City Center is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

