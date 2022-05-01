Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
PA Teenager Lied To Police After Stabbing Boyfriend Multiple Times: Police

Jillian Pikora
Kristyle Maria Tollefson
Kristyle Maria Tollefson Photo Credit: Manor Township police

A central Pennsylvania woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times, according to police.

Kristyle Maria Tollefson, 18, of Lancaster, has been charged in connection with the stabbing of her boyfriend multiple times while he was packing his belongings, according to police.

Police were called to burglary at a residence in the 700 block of Millersville Road on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10:58 p.m., according to a release by Manor Township police.

At first, Tollefson claimed she had nothing to do with the stabbing, it was only after blood was found in the residence they shared did she admit it, according to police.

The status or condition of her now ex-boyfriend has not been released.

Tollefson has been charged with following, according to her court docket:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon
  • M2 Simple Assault

She was arrested and released on a surety bond for $25,000 on Dec. 24, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth on Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m., according to her docket.

