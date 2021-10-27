PA Man Who Strangled GF, Gave Victim Deadly Drug Combo Gets 55 Years

A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for two separate incidents both occurring in 2020, according to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Matthew J. Moser, 32, was sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth last week after pleading guilty to crimes resulting in the death of a man and a woman about a month apart, according to the district attorney.

Moser was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on the third-degree murder charge and six to 15 years on the drug delivery resulting in death charge for a total sentence of 26 to 55 years in prison based on a plea agreement with the state, according to the DA.

Pennsylvania State police discovered a 24-year-old male deceased due to a drug overdose in a home on Shirktown Road in Caernarvon Township, on Jan. 29, 2020, according to the release from the DA.

Police investigators used Facebook messages, phone records and internet searches on Moser’s phone to discover he delivered the drugs that resulted in the man’s death, according to the release.

The second murder was on March 2, 2020, court records show.

State police found Kristin Graham, 47, of Morgantown, deceased due to strangulation in upstairs bedroom during a welfare check of a home on Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township, on March 2, 2020, according to the release and Graham's obituary.

Police determined "Moser, Graham’s boyfriend, was a suspect in the homicide Moser had been living at the Twin County Road home and a Quality Inn hotel in Chester County," the district attorney says.

Multiple police agencies worked together to evacuate the Quality Inn hotel in West Goshen on March 3, the release states.

Moser was taken into custody after an extended standoff, according to the release.

Details about the 24-year-old man were not released.

Kirsten Graham, was a graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School and West Chester University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, according to her obituary.

She was a mental health professional and later was the manager of Hartz Natural Foods in Morgantown, her obituary states.

She was also a cancer survivor who supported others with cancer with the Walk for Life Charity, according to her obituary.

Graham is survived by her husband Scott Pauster; children Tierra, Wyatt, and Skye; mother, Mary Lou Graham; sister Kelly Boggs, and extended family and friends, according to her obituary.

Her memorial service was held on March 13 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, as stated in her obituary.

