Granddaughter Allegedly Beats Up Grandpa, Flees From Manor Twp. Police

A granddaughter is accused of attacking her grandfather, trespassing, violating a proection order, and sending police on a foot pursuit during two separate incidents in May and June 2022, authorities say.

The first incident happened in the 100 block of Linville Drive, Mountville, at 8:10 a.m. on May 26, according to a release by the police department.

Corporal Mark Burkholder and Officer Troy Rogers were called to a report of a domestic in progress— and following a brief foot pursuit authorities detained Ketsia Febles Rodriguez, 25—a former resident of the home, according to the release.

Cpl. Burkholder spoke with her grandfather who "informed him that his granddaughter had come to the residence and entered into a verbal dispute over child custody matters... then assaulted her grandfather with a vacuum cleaner and dining room chair, prior to chasing him from the home where she again attempted to assault (him)," police say.

Febles-Rodriguez was charged with Simple Assault and her bail was set at $2,500, police say and court records confirm.

Her preliminary hearing for this incident has been scheduled before Magestrial District Judge David L. Ashworth at 9:30 a.m. on July 21, court records show.

The second incident was a PFA or Protection From Abuse order violation at the same home at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday June 5, Manor Township Police.

Officers arrived to find Febles-Rodriguez had kicked the rear door of the house where her grandfather lived, damaging the door frame, before she fled the scene, according to the release.

Febles-Rodriguez is wanted on a warrant for Felony Trespassing for the second incident, police say.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.