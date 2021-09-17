Community Raises $6K+ For Family Of Rapper Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Pennsylvania

A community has rallied to help support the family of a rapper and hip-hop artist who was killed in a crash in Lancaster County on Sunday.

Anthony "Skitz Tha Rippa" Walters, 34, of Columbia, tragically died while attempting to pass a vehicle, accidentally hitting it, according to investigators.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pheasant Drive and Malleable Road in West Hempfield Township around 7:30 p.m.

Within hours of his identity being released from the coroner’s office, his community shared about its loss on social media, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Damn my guy Skitz Tha Rippa… you gonna be missed fam! Shits wild🤦🏽‍♂️ Posted by Jontae Harper on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Never in a million years did I ever think I would share this obit. #winthroughyourlosses #foreveryoung Posted by Lauri Walters Stofflet on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

I lost the 1st artist that I ever put on stage yesterday.. He paid to do my 1st show He showed up before I even got... Posted by Loud Seabrooks on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Since that time thousands of people have read about his life and many want to help his family.

Lauri Stofflet, of Pottstown, is doing just that by launching a GoFundMe campaign “to help Cindy, Pat and Alex pay for Anthony’s, Aka Skitz Tha Rippa’s, final expenses,” as stated on the campaign page.

“Anthony started his rapping career when he was in 9th grade. Anthony was constantly making music. If he wasn’t working or riding, he was in the studio spittin’ fire,” Stofflet states on the page.

You can still listen to his music on Spotify and check out clips of his new album on his Instagram.

More music is still on the way too! “There’s enough music to release his final album and just Saturday he filmed a video in one of his most beloved places on earth, St. Pete’s Village,” according to the page. You can like and follow his Facebook page for future updates.

As of Friday evening, the campaign had raised $6,365 of its $10,000 goal.

The funds will not only cover his funeral expenses, but also will go towards paying off his truck and motorcycle loans.

He is survived by “his significant other Alexandra Buechner; his parents, Patrick Carroll and Cynthia Carroll; his brothers, Jarrid Carroll (Samantha Carroll) and Zach Carroll (Lucia Villagomez); his nieces and nephews, Lillian Myers, Ivory Lacy, Liam Carroll, Heidi Carroll, Zoey Carroll, Julian Carroll and Vivian Carroll; his grandparents, Darlene Gitney, James and Laura Carroll; and his pets, Duke, Rita, Harley, Marshall, Ringo, Hendricks, Jackson and Marley,” according to his obituary.

His visitation will be held at the Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 1020 East Philadelphia Avenue in, Gilbertsville, on Monday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request you donate to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center located at 848 South Prince Street in Lancaster or online here.

If you would like donate to his family’s GoFundMe campaign page, you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.