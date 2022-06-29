Cause Of Death Revealed For Funeral Director Who Abused Corpses In Central PA

The cause of death for a former funeral director, who was serving house arrest for abusing corpses— and had a pending trial for charges of animal abuse— has been released by the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, of Millersville, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville Borough at 7:15 p.m. on June 27, according to a deputy coroner.

The coroner’s office announced that Scheid’s death is not considered suspicious, on Tuesday, June 28.

The following day the corner stated that he died from pulmonary embolism and the manner was natural.

No additional information was released.

