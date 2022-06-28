Funeral Director Underhouse Arrest For Abusing Corpses Found Dead In PA Parking Lot: Coroner

A former funeral director, who was serving house arrest for abusing corpses— and had a pending trial for charges of animal abuse— has been found dead in a central Pennsylvania parking lot, according to a release by the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, of Millersville, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville Borough at 7:15 p.m. on June 27, according to a deputy coroner.

The coroner’s office is continuing to investigate this death and an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, June 29, according to the release.

Scheid’s death is not considered suspicious, but the release about his cause and manner of death is pending the autopsy results.

