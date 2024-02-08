Matthew Scott Harrison, 48 of Manheim, originally of Hellam, is on the run after his wife was found dead by a child on Monday, Feb. 5, according to the updated release.

Harrison and his wife had apparently separated and he "had been staying at a Manheim hotel, which he had checked out of on Monday, Feb. 5, and was gone by 1:40 p.m.," DA Heather Adams said.

He sent some suspicious text messages over the two days before he checked out; insulting Jami and asking her to let him come home to pick up things; telling a coworker “I won’t be back” and “the demon in me broke free”; and finally telling another family member “I’ve been having murder on my brain," as stated in the release.

An 11-year-old (possibly one of the daughters the couple had been raising together) found Jami in the couple's bedroom and called 911, saying that Matthew was "really mean and hurts [Jami]" according to the DA. Daily Voice has requested the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause for more information about exactly what happened.

Right now we know that the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said officers had been called to a report of a woman who had "suffered from a cardiac arrest event" in the couple's home in the 2200 block of East Mount Hope Road in Penn Township, Manheim on February 5, at 4:12 p.m.

New details shared by the DA detail explained that the officers found Jami "lying in her bed with red marks on her neck and possible bruising on her forehead." Her body also reportedly "showed signs of sexual assault," the DA said citing the coroner.

At 4:44 p.m. the coroner was called. Jami was declared dead at 5:50 p.m., Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber detailed in a release.

The coroner noted the cause was "asphyxia due to strangulation and suffocation."

"Autopsy results received today confirmed that the manner of death was homicide," the NLCRPD stated in a release. "Associated law enforcement partners are actively searching for the victim’s husband, Matthew S. Harrison."

Harrison is wanted on the following offenses filed on Wednesday evening Feb. 7:

Homicide Murder Of The First Degree.

Homicide Murder Of The Second Degree.

Felony Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault without consent.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion (two counts).

He also has a history of burglary, robbery, assault, and theft in Hellam and was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison back in 2001.

He is described as a white/light-skinned Black man 5’7” tall, 170 lbs. man with hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a black, 2017 K1500, 4-door, Chevy Silverado/1500 pick-up truck bearing PA registration ZND7298.

He has ties to Lancaster and York countries.

He is "considered to be a dangerous person and wanted for questioning by the NLCRPD," as stated in the release.

Anyone who sees Harrison, his vehicle, or knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or NLCRPD at (717)733-0965, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or submit a tip by clicking here.

The NLCRPD, in cooperation with the Lancaster Co. District Attorney’s Office, is actively investigating the case. Multiple agencies are assisting in the manhunt.

This is a developing situation and Daily Voice is expecting to receive court documents on this case so check back here and follow us for updates.

