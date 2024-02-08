Matthew Scott Harrison, 48 of Manheim, originally of Hellam, was on the run after his wife was found dead by a child on Monday, Feb. 5, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Harrison had been on the run for three days and was captured following a stand-off at a hotel in Pittston, Luzerne County, PA , according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

"Arrangements are being made for Harrison to be transported back to Lancaster County where he will be arraigned on charges associated with homicide," the NLCRPD said.

Harrison was wanted on the following offenses filed on Wednesday evening Feb. 7:

Homicide Murder Of The First Degree.

Homicide Murder Of The Second Degree.

Felony Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault without consent.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion (two counts).

He also has a history of burglary, robbery, assault, and theft in Hellam and was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison back in 2001.

The NLCRPD, in cooperation with the Lancaster Co. District Attorney’s Office, is actively investigating the case. Multiple agencies are assisting in the manhunt.

More information is expected to be released so check back here for updates.

