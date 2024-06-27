USA Today's 10Best Editors made the announcement on June 26, following the Readers' Choice Awards nomination.

The number one buffet is Shady Maple Smorgasbord located in East Earl.

The restaurant has always claimed to have "the largest buffet in America," with over a 200-foot-long smorgasbord. They specialize in Pennsylvania-Dutch-style food in a cafeteria-style setting.

This wasn't the only Pennsylvania location on the list — or Lancaster County buffet on the list, as Miller's Smorgasbord in Ronks placed third.

This buffet is also known for its Pennsylvania-Dutch cuisine; offering corn soup, cider sauce-coated baked ham, and shoofly pie.

Click here to read USA Today's full list.

